CD Project It is currently bigger Of ubisoft . In fact, it has become the first European publisher by turnover, despite the numerous launch problems of Cyberpunk 2077 which had made us fear the worst. Instead, not only has the Polish company recovered, but it has also strengthened in recent years, then announcing several projects related to The Witcher series and the sequel to Cyberpunk.

The value of Ubisoft

CD Projekt remains loved especially for The Witcher series

According to Forbes, currently the value of CD Projekt is 3.5 billion dollars, while that of Ubisoft is 3 billion dollars, dropped after the failures and problems of recent years.

According to Forbes, Ubisoft’s current weakness could open the door to aacquisition by a larger company, such as Microsoft, Sony, or anyone looking for rapid growth in the gaming industry.

For comparison, Sony recently acquired Bungie for 3.6 billion dollars, i.e. a price higher than the current value of the company led by Yves Guillemot. Consider that Bungie currently owns much less intellectual property than Ubisoft, which can count on series such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Division, Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell and Ghost Recon and which recently presented blockbusters such as Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Other companies are currently worth much more than Ubisoft, such as Capcom ($8 billion), Square Enix ($5.5 billion), Take-Two ($25 billion). Of course there are also Bethesda, acquired by Microsoft for 7.5 billion dollars, and Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft will pay about 70 billion dollars if the acquisition goes through.