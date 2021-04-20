The problems that Cyberpunk 2077 has been dragging since its release are not few. Since risk of epileptic seizures in some of his scenes going through lousy performance on consoles, the RPG could seem destined to go down in history as one of the most broken games of recent times.

However, this might not be the case, thanks to the commitment the developers have shown to patching the game to a much higher level of quality. This very week, in an interview with the Reuter portals, CD Project RED president Adam Kiciński stated that CD Projekt hopes to make Cyberpunk 2077 a game to be proud of.

Specifically, when asked if CD Projekt RED was going to leave Cyberpunk 2077, the entire quote from Adam Kiciński was as follows: I don’t see leaving Cyberpunk 2077 as a possibility. I am convinced that we can bring the game to a state that we are proud of and therefore sell it for years to come. “. For now, CD Projekt RED is busy patching the game on a regular basis, although the pace seems to be going somewhat slower than expected due to the recent hack suffered by the company.

It’s hard to clearly know what the future holds for Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to patches and bugs. For now, CD Proyekt expects to release a next-gen version completely free of charge in the last third of this year, while a series of payment expansions are planned for the end of this year or the beginning of next.