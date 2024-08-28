It’s about Project Polaris which is the code name for what we unofficially consider The Witcher 4, Project Orion that is, a new game set in the Cyberpunk universe, and of Project Sirius or the multiplayer spin-off of The Witcher, closing with Project Hadar (a new secret IP).

The State of CD Projekt’s Projects

The Witcher 4 will soon go into production, and will do so with 410 active developers. CD Projekt as a whole hired nine employees in total between April and the end of July, with three additional developers on Polaris, four on Orion, and three on Sirius. In short, there have been no changes to the workforce.

The staff of Project Hadar remained at 20 units, as is typical for a project that is only in the conceptual phase and very far from real development, while three other developers take care of shared services between all projects, such as AI, localization, quality control, etc.

CD Projekt also commented on the recent release of the REDkit for The Witcher 3. Co-CEO Michał Nowakowski said: “It’s been several months since our development tools were released to players, and there’s already a number of interesting modding projects around. We are happy to see the engagement of the gaming community, who are eager to share their ideas, bringing new strength to The Witcher 3 – a game that will celebrate its tenth anniversary next year.”