THE employees Of CD Projekt the studio behind The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, are coming together unionising , with the aim of representing and giving voice to “all Polish workers in the video game industry.” In this way we are trying to improve working conditions within the industry, after CD Projekt fired 9% of its workforce at the beginning of the year.

Reasons

The trade unioncalled the Polish Gamedev Workers Union (PGWA), is open to all Polish developers and wants to ensure that games are created in stable, fair, inclusive and healthy environments.

There PGWA itself declared that the unionization process started after the 2023 layoffs that occurred within CD Projekt: “The event created a great deal of stress and insecurity, affecting our mental health, so much so that it led to the creation of this union. Having a union means having more security, transparency, greater protections and a stronger voice in times of crisis.”

L’video game industry has been hit hard by closures and layoffs in recent months. The news of the layoffs at Telltale Games came yesterday, while the news of the layoffs implemented by Epic Games dates back to a few days ago.