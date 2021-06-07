Cyberpunk 2077 has “met expectations” for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC, but as many of you will know, the new title of the Polish company has been plagued by problems constantly, with a graphical performance that leaves a lot to be desired on older generation consoles. The different patches have been fixing a large number of errors, but the great failure due to bad work practices, have caused that Cyberpunk 2077 is not the game that was expected.

Although, almost three months ago, CD Projekt RED suffered a cyber attack that delayed all his plans with Cyberpunk 2077, but in recent days, hackers have returned to work, attacking the Polish company again and stealing important data. As a result of this bad act, several videos have come to light that show how the CD Projekt developers created buggy montages for Cyberpunk 2077 months before its release.

CD Projekt RED fixes one of the most talked about bugs in Cyberpunk 2077

You can see these videos below via Reddit, but before continuing we must warn you that this content is +18, since there are images of all kinds. Some of these videos are called by the developers themselves «Cyber ​​ElBuggado 2020«. We add that the links may disappear if the developer decides to file a DMCA. In addition, in a tweet already deleted, it has been known that the videos were created by the studio’s quality control team during the course of development.

Whatever happens within the development team, let’s hope that Cyberpunk 2077 continues to improve remarkably on all platforms, as the Polish company is up and running with the solution and improvement of the problems, releasing new patches to the game on a regular basis. Finally, we remind you that the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen patch now has a release window.