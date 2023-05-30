During the weekend, a leaker known for having disclosed news regarding Destinyhad disclosed the news of a possible acquisition that would lead CD Projectsoftware house that gave birth to The Witcher And Cyberpunk 2077to be part of Sony Interactive Entertainment.

However, in a call held after the publication of the results of CD Project in the first quarter of 2023, the president and CEO of the company, Adam Kicinsky has revealed that the rumors regarding the acquisition are false, reiterating the concept already expressed several times in the past, namely that for which CD Project it would not be for sale.

Closed the talk about the rumors, the CEO Of CD Project talked about the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Libertywhich will be playable for the first time at Summer Game Fest. In addition Kicinsky also talked about Project Siriusnew element of the series The Witcher first announced last October. He also made some statements about it Piotr Nielubowiczwho explained that the company is trying to be innovative and courageous in what is a project in terms of design, developed by a new internal studio in CD Project. The situation will be monitored step by step, trying to contain the initial costs in order to be able to reorganize if necessary.