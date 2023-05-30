













That came to light in the results report of this developer that corresponds to the first quarter of the year. Who spoke about this matter was its president and CEO, Adam Kiciński. According to him these rumors are not true.

One of those present asked him about it, and the study leader replied ‘nothing has changed on our end’.

To the above, Kiciński added ‘so I can repeat what we’ve said over the years; CD Projekt is not for sale’.

Later, he went into detail saying ‘We want to remain independent. I think we have an excellent strategy. It’s not easy to execute, for sure, but it’s very exciting to go our own way’.

Adam Kiciński finished off with ‘so it’s pure rumor’. Right now CD Projekt is more concerned with the Phantom Liberty expansion than cyberpunk 2077which will be playable at Summer Game Fest’s Play Days.

Likewise, it is more focused on Project Sirius, which is a new way of approaching the series of The Witcherwhich he announced in October 2022. It seems that this new project is still in the early stages of development.

When did the history of CD Projekt begin?

CD Projekt opened its doors in May 1994 in Warsaw, Poland, and is founded by two people, Marcin Iwiński and Michał Kiciński.

When they started, you barely had $2,000 dollars and more than developing video games, they distributed them and located the Pole.

By offering versions of popular titles in this language they not only made good profits, but also increased their popularity. Video game development came later.

His first video game was The Witcherwhich went on sale in 2007, and had its improved version in 2008. This is the most iconic series created by the studio, and is based on the book series by Polish novelist Andrzej Sapkowski.

Based on the above, it seems that the rumors about the purchase of the company by Sony are just rumors. There doesn’t seem to be a clear intention from this developer to give up its independence.

With details of VGC. Apart from CD Projekt we have more information on videogames at EarthGamer.