CD Projekt has confirmed players will be able to skip straight to Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077, as long as it’s unlocked in the story.

Gabe Amatangelo, game director and VP of the studio, further confirmed at which point the expansion unlocks and revealed there will be a new ending of the base game.

“No, this takes place in the middle of [Cyberpunk 2077],” Amatangelo told WCCFTech. “You get to a certain point in the game and this unlocks, but of course, we let you skip right to it much like it was done in The Witcher 3’s expansions.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Trailer

He continued: “Now [the expansion] has endings, different endings, based on how things play out. Then, based on the ending within Phantom Liberty, you can unlock a new ending in the base game.”

This new ending of the base game is based on “your new relationships and characters and situations” from Phantom Liberty. Hopefully it might be a little more positive than the existing endings.

So at which point in the story does Phantom Liberty take place?

“I’m not sure if we said specifically, but you got to get to the part with Brigitte and the Voodoo Boys,” said Amatangelo. “Once you get to that part, it unlocks this next step. Then again, from the menu, you can skip right ahead to that to create a new character or go from the beginning.”

This makes sense considering Phantom Liberty takes place in Dogtown, a new district to the east of Pacifica – where V first meets the Voodoo Boys.

It’s also welcome that players can create a brand new version of V especially for this expansion, if they wish.

As we previously reported, the expansion will also include Edgerunner-inspired risk reward changes to Cyberware with an imposed limit players can choose to exceed.