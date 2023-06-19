CD Project Red is collaborating with FuturegamesWarsawthe Polish division of one of the most renowned game dev schools in the world, with the aim of promoting, supporting and working together to broaden theaccess to education in various sectors of the video game industry.

Futuregames is a game development academy that offers a variety of training courses at different levels, from short courses for seasoned professionals to full-time programs for aspiring developers hoping to break into the industry. As the main strategic partner, CD Projekt will help Futuregames Warsaw deliver courses in programming, design and videogame art. All classes will be held on the Warsaw campus, in English, and will be open to all EU citizens and holders of a valid student visa.

With this partnership, Futuregames Warsaw offers one up to 50% discount on tuition fees for all first year students. In addition, the scholarship will extend into the second year for the nine most deserving students, as well as 30 weeks of internships for course participants at CD Projekt Red itself.

The first courses will start in September and Warsaw attendees will be able to create a total of four games using professional-grade software and hardware. To apply you can visit this link.