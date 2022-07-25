The points of interest with question marks that covered the map were one of the most criticized aspects.

Although there is a lot of desire to know what will be the novelties of the new installment of the saga, in CD Projekt Red They have reviewed during a broadcast of the twentieth anniversary of the study the work that the team carried out with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, leaving us some curious statements.

During the direct broadcast on the channel Youtube of the company, Philip Weberquest designer on the third installment and now campaign director for the fourth installment, has acknowledged that he was partly to blame for one of the most criticized aspects of The Witcher 3’s open world: question marks on the map.

They were not intended to have an icon on the mapPhilip Weber“I freely admit that I am one of those people who put question marks on the world,” acknowledges Weber. “It was the end of 2014, so it was not long before the launch, and we filled the world with them“, he explains in relation to the numerous points of interest that appeared almost overwhelmingly.

“We had to do it and we couldn’t do it perfectly, but I have a defense,” he continues. “I made a lot of these terrible smuggler caches but originally we put some seagulls on them so you can discover them for yourself, they weren’t meant to have an icon on the map. […] I agree that it was a mistake. I wouldn’t do it again“, he concludes.

The next novelties of the sorcerer saga will arrive with the new generation version that, after a delay in its launch, is scheduled for end of this 2022. Then we should see at some point what the plans are with The Witcher 4 (although it probably won’t be called that), which is already in development and will use Unreal Engine 5 as its engine.

