As reported by the developers themselves in a statement on Twitter, source code of CD Projeckt games could be revealed after their data centers were hacked. A massive cyberattack has occurred within CDPR, and it has seen all of its internal servers, accessing private company data, game source codes, financial, legal and investor-related data.
CD Projekt Says It Doesn’t Believe Player Data Has Been Breached “To the best of their knowledge”, although investigations are ongoing. CD Projekt also appeared to indicate that its “partners” may be affected by the infringement. The hacker’s ransom note also contained threats to release confidential documentation to the press. The situation has been difficult for CDPR, which has even been speculated with a possible purchase by Microsoft.
CD Projekt has already confirmed that they intend to refuse to trade with the hackers and that they are working with the authorities to try to resolve the situation. The fact that the source code for the CD Projeckt games could be revealed is certainly a tragedy. Among the games mentioned in the hackers’ threat note, there is talk of an unreleased version of Witcher 3. But above all, of revealing confidential information that would affect the image of the company.
CD Projekt have come under intense scrutiny in recent years for reports of harsh working conditions at the studio. Class action lawsuits were brought and the Polish government was involved in researching the development of the game. It seems that CDPR has a difficult short-term future.
