The first five artists confirmed for the CCXP: Mexico are the following:

Humberto Ramos: Winner of the Eisner and a Harvey Award. He worked at Marvel, DC. Some of the comics we remember him most for are The Uncanny X-Men, Wolverinme, Spider-Man, Batman, Teen Tittans, and Justice League. He voiced him in the movie “Across the Spider-Verse.”

Then it appears Jorge Molinaa very talented Mexican artist who has been in The Last of Us comics and was also in Amazing Spider-Man, A-Force, Star Wars and Spider-Geddon.

Gerardo Sandoval is a graphic designer who became a professional screenwriter and cartoonist. He began his career in comics with Tomb Raider and eventually worked on What If…? from Marvel, Avengers vs X-Men and Death of the Venomverse.

Enid Balam is another notable name that will be at CCXP: Mexico. He developed his career in Europe in French publishing houses and later worked at Marvel. You surely remember him from Spide-Gwen, Edge of Spider-Verse, New Mutants, Reptil and Hawkeye: Kate Bishop.

Rafael Grampá is a Brazilian artist and film director who now develops his career in comics. Many know him from the graphic novel Mesmo Delivery and the sequel to The Dark Knight Returns.

