CCR released this Monday, 11th, its monthly traffic bulletin in the road concessions it manages, in addition to the urban mobility and airports arm. On highways, total traffic in March grew 10.9%, compared to the same month in 2021. In comparison with the same period in 2020, the increase was 17.7%. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaires, there was an increase of 13.6% in March 2022 over 2021 and of 20.1% in relation to 2020.

Last month, the consolidated movement of passenger cars grew 36.5% compared to March 2021 and an increase of 32.6% compared to 2020. Without ViaSul and Via Costeira, the increase was 32.1% over 2021 and 29.6% compared to 2020. In the commercial category, there was a drop of 3.5% compared to 2021 and an increase of 8% over the same month in 2020.

In urban mobility concessions, CCR recorded an increase of 91.7% in the movement of March 2022 compared to the same month of 2021, and a decrease of 9.8% over 2020.

At airports, traffic increased by 81.1% compared to March 2021 and dropped by 14.8% compared to the same month in 2020.

