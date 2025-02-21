Galicia Obreras (CCOO) commissions has sued urgent actions To correct the “unacceptable salary gap” by pointing out that, on average, women charge 4,687 euros less than men. Thus it follows from your report ‘Gender wage gap 2025’.

The union reports that in 2023 31,650 wage earners were registered and the difference in The average Galician salary was 22.49%figure that “evidenced gender bias” in labor remuneration. In addition, Galician women earn, on average, 458 euros less than those of the State as a whole, thus consolidating a double gender and territorial inequality.

Coinciding with him ‘European and Spanish day for salary equality and international day against the gender wage gap’ ‘CCOO points out that, despite normative advances such as labor reform, the increase in the minimum interprofession It is still insufficient.

In this way, the union center insists on the need to apply “more effective measures to combat this discrimination”, especially in Collective bargaining and in the design of public policies that correct the masculinization of salary accessories and Labor precariousness In feminized sectors.

Sectors, for example, where it emphasizes that the situation is especially serious as The care, Where women suffer from precarious working conditions, with low wages, high temporality and partiality, in addition to a high submerged work rate.

It also explains the union that recorded salary gaps greater than 30% administrative and auxiliary activities (36%)professionals, scientific and intellectual (35%), trade (31%) and real estate (30%). They are closely followed by financial and insurance (28%) and the hospitality (19%), although in the latter the gap is slightly lower than the average recorded in the economy.

Salary gap

The fact that in sectors of opposite characteristics there is equally the gender wage gap, reveals that this phenomenon It is not justified for any productive or economic reason. Thus, he adds that “the late incorporation of women into the labor market and their insertion in typically female sectors” has built gender biases that continue to relegate to a secondary place the professional career of women.

In addition, it indicates that currentlyonly 36% of management or management positions are occupied by womenwhile 64% continue in the hands of men. Along the same lines, the union states that the difference between wages perceived by workers of both sexes remains a reality in Spain, despite the growth of female employment in recent years.

In this regard, he points out that women continue Partial employment rates that perpetuate and institutionalize through a labor market that continues to assign the woman the role of caregiver, presupposing a lower degree of involvement with the workplace.

Specifically, the gender salary gap stood at 19.6% in 2023, reflecting the persistence of a labor model that penalizes women, especially due to labor bias. CCOO remembers that the average salary of the set of workers was of 27,276 euros per year.

However, only 34% of women reached this figurecompared to 45% of men. As a consequence, the average female salary stood at 24,758, while the male reached 29,615. It is a difference of 4,856 euros per year to the detriment of working women.

Partial employment

Likewise, CCOO explains that although the presence of women and men in the labor market is almost guaranteed in equal parts, and The feminization rate From salaried employment in the private sector, it reaches 46%, they absorb 75% of partial employment and, therefore, their position in the labor market continues to be secondary.

With all these data in hand, CC.oo advocates the reduction of the working day in those sectors where the ordinary working day prevails and for the consolidation of more extensive partial days in those sectors where the meager partial days prevail. In this regard, they emphasize that it is necessary to better redistribute work, in order to reconcile personal and work life.

They affect the need to focus on the complete integration of female employment, from renewed social models where care tasks are effectively shared by men and women, and where the ordinary day is reduced and leaves space to allow the development of a dignified life and in conditions of equality.