Obreras Commissions will sign the document sent by Correos this Saturday to the syndicates involved in the negotiations for a framework agreement -cco, UGT, CSIF and SL-, in which, after agreeing the public company with CCOO, the voluntary exit is established incentivized of up to a thousand officials, the implementation of a new job offer and the non -dismissal of 700 workers by closing of centers that will receive up to 15 compensation for its relocation.

CCOO, majority union in the company with 40% of the representation (17% UGT, 16% CSIF, 13% the SL and 7% CGT), have negotiated with emails an extension of the frame agreement until June 30 to “realize” the prejubilations of almost 8,000 labor until 2028 in the frame hours, as detailed in a statement.

After the meeting of the Negotiating Commission on March 13, Correos has sent all unions on Saturday, March 15, a new document for its signature after completing the first phase of development of the framework agreement on the basic lines for the IV Collective Agreement, signed by CCOO, UGT, CSIF and SL on December 31, whose validity concluded today and that, if not signed, it would not have signed, as well as all those subjects of negotiate.

At CCOO, as the union itself points out, this new document extends the deadline with a new second phase, which would culminate on June 30, in order to fulfill the commitments agreed by both parties, extending the negotiation of the topics included in the agreement of December 31, 2024, in order to with security the complexity of the matters contained.

The Agreement document guarantees employment and prevents the dismissal of the almost 800 working people affected by the closure of the 38 nodal centers that Correos has planned in 2025, incorporates a voluntary leave plan encouraged to which they can be accepted around 1,000 – 1,200 officials of the 2,100 potentially applicants, and launches a new process of consolidation of employment, through the relevant income tests for the relevant income tests Be fixed in mails, thus materializing the first of the pending employment offers, of those planned until 2028, the year in which the validity of the agreement ends.

CCOO indicates that the employment offer will come to balance the voluntary outputs of the template of official personnel and the voluntary exits incentive for the labor personnel, committed to the framework agreement on December 31, 2024, in order to respond to the rejuvenation plan agreed for the 2024-2028 period of validity of the Framework Agreement.