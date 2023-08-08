Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/08/2023 – 7:39 am Share

The rapporteur for the tax reform in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), detailed the next steps of the reform in the House, informing that the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ) should receive the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) from reform this Tuesday, the 8th, and which should present, by the end of October, the final report on the subject.

“There is a commitment to [o presidente do Senado]Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and [o presidente da CCJ, senador] Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) from us, by the end of October, to finalize the report and take the report to plenary so that we can vote, in two shifts, on the PEC”, said Braga in an interview with the program Living Wheelfrom TV Cultura, on the night of this Monday, 7.

Braga also informed that the CCJ should receive PEC 45 and two other attached PECs this Tuesday for Alcolumbre to designate him as rapporteur. The senator also said that he must present a work plan for the proposal.

“[O plano de trabalho] It establishes eight segmented public audiences. These audiences will listen to each of the segments so that we can have opinions, debates from the different sectors of the Brazilian economy, we will therefore listen to these suggestions, at the same time there will be a series of meetings in the Economic Affairs Commission”, detailed Braga.

The rapporteur also guaranteed that the Senate will be willing to attract new technologies and work towards granting benefits to automakers. Braga also said that he intends to facilitate the access of the productive sector to the office. “I created a system so that everyone can have access and that everyone can dialogue in some way with the rapporteur, without discrimination and without making access difficult”, he informed.