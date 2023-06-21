Lula’s nomination should also be analyzed in the plenary of the House; needs 41 votes to assume seat in the Supreme

The CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Saturday Senate this Wednesday (21.jun.2023) the lawyer Cristiano Zanin to the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The plenary of the House should analyze the name in the afternoon.

The rite for the evaluation of authorities in the Senate follows rules defined by the bylaws of the House.

After sending Zanin’s name by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the procedure began at the CCJ, chaired by senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). A rapporteur was appointed to indicate whether he was fit to be evaluated by the Supreme Court. This step was completed on the 5th (15.jun).

the senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB) considered that Zanin has enough experience and knowledge in law to be appointed to the STF. Here’s the full of the opinion (115 KB).

With this, an automatic collective view (more analysis time) was given. After 5 working days, the CCJ was able to return to the topic to carry out the sabbath. Stage that starts at 10 am this Wednesday (21.jun).

The sabbath works with questions from senators. Each participant will have 10 minutes to ask questions. Zanin will have 10 minutes to respond. Afterwards, they can still have replica and rejoinder, each for up to 5 minutes.

It is only after the end of the questions that the CCJ will vote on the report on Zanin. Voting is secret and needs a simple majority, considering the number of those present on the committee.

If approved, Zanin’s name goes to the plenary. There, voting is also secret. The lawyer needs 41 favorable votes to be approved and take over the Supreme seat.

As shown the Power360, the government expects approval with ease. That would be about 55 votes.

If it passes the scrutiny of congressmen, it may remain in the STF, according to current criteria, until November 15, 2050, when it will complete 75 years. He will fill the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired early on April 11.

Cristiano Zanin, 47 years old, is a lawyer and defended President Lula during the Lava Jato operation. Target of the task force, the petista was arrested due to the processes conducted by the former judge and currently senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), in Curitiba (PR). The convictions added up to nearly 30 years, and he was jailed for 580 days.