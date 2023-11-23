Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/23/2023 – 12:10

The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday, 22, a bill (PL) that requires all aesthetic procedures to have compulsory notification. According to deputy Carmen Zanotto (Cidadania-SC), who is one of the authors of the project, the initiative aims to make these interventions that occur in an increasingly growing number in the country known to the authorities.

After this analysis, the measure must be voted on in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies. The text then goes to the Senate.

Reported by deputy Alex Manente (Cidadania-SP), who gave a favorable opinion, the project was approved by almost all members of the committee. Only Representative Gilson Marques (Novo-SC) voted against the measure.

If it comes into force, the measure will require that all aesthetic procedures be notified to the health authorities. If there is death during the procedure, the death certificate must record information about the intervention performed.