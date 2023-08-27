Necessary training will be technical in “support services for people with disabilities in the school environment”; text will go to the Senate

The Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved, in conclusivenessa proposal that determines the minimum technical level training for professionals who help students with disabilities with food, hygiene and transportation activities, among others.

The training required will be a technician in “support services for people with disabilities in the school environment”. The measure is inserted in the Law of Guidelines and Bases of National Education (9.394/96).

The approved text was the substitutive by the rapporteur, deputy Rosângela Moro (União-SP), to the Bill 6559/16, by former deputy Eduardo Barbosa (MG). The substitute only adapted the original proposal to the legislative technique, not changing its content.

Procedure

The project will go to the Federal Senate, if there is no appeal for analysis by the plenary of the Chamber.

With information from Chamber Agency.