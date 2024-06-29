Necklaces with sunflowers are used, for example, by autistic and deaf people; the text changes the Statute of Persons with Disabilities

The CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee) of the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that obliges the SUS (Unified Health System) to distribute free ribbon cords with sunflower designs to identify people with hidden disabilities.

The rapporteur, deputy Alex Manente (Cidadania-SP), presented an opinion on the constitutionality of the PL (bill) 2,621 of 23from the deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM). He only made a technical adjustment to the text.

“Well-implemented policies promote inclusion, eliminating physical and social barriers that prevent good coexistence or access to necessary care. And this is one of the aspects of the constitutional principle of human dignity.”said Manente.

Hidden disabilities are those that may not be noticed immediately, such as autism spectrum disorder or deafness, among others.

The ribbon with sunflower designs is already used in several countries around the world as a symbol to identify these cases.

The proposal modifies the Statute of Persons with Disabilities.

The project was analyzed conclusively and may proceed to the Senate, unless there is an appeal to a vote by the plenary of the Chamber.

With information from Chamber Agency.