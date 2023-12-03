Chamber Committee approved text that makes it possible to carry out tests to detect genetic mutations that lead to the tumor

The CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Chamber of Deputies approved, on November 23, 2023, bill which allows the SUS (Unified Health System) to carry out tests to identify biomarkers for early detection of breast cancer in women considered at high risk for the disease.

Biomarker research can detect risks of genetic mutations before tumors are clinically noticeable.

As it underwent changes in the Chamber, the bill will return to the Senate, the House in which it began to be analyzed.

GROUP OF RISK

The rapporteur, deputy Dr. Victor Linhalis (Podemos-ES), presented a favorable opinion to the substitute of the previous commission, which reduces the age for undergoing mammography from 40 to 35 years, in the case of women considered to be at risk.

Today, the SUS considers the following to be at risk:

women with at least one first-degree relative (mother, sister or daughter) diagnosed with breast cancer, under the age of 50;

women with at least one first-degree relative (mother, sister or daughter) diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer or ovarian cancer, in any age group;

women with a family history of male breast cancer;

women with a histopathological diagnosis of proliferative breast lesion with atypia or lobular neoplasia in situ.

NO OBLIGATION

An amendment presented by the Finance and Taxation Commission was also approved that removes the mandatory nature of exams as a way of avoiding an increase in SUS expenses. This amendment seeks to adapt the project to the provisions of Fiscal Responsibility Law.

The amendment that provided that the expenses for these exams would be paid from the Social Security budget was rejected.

The proposal changes the law 11,664 of 2008which establishes free comprehensive women’s health care, including prevention, detection, treatment and control of cervical and breast cancer.

With information from Chamber Agency