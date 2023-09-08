Text carries a penalty of 2 to 4 years and determines that application providers, such as websites and social networks, must remove content

A CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission) of the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that punishes with imprisonment from 2 to 4 years and fines the person who discloses data on children or adolescents who have witnessed or been victims of sexual, physical, psychological violence , patrimonial or institutional.

The approved proposal is from the deputy Lidice da Mata (PSB-BA). The text also determines that application providers (such as websites and social networks) must remove links and content related to child victims or witnesses. Air removal must be carried out after notifying the victim or legal representative.

O PL (bill) 4306 of 20 received a favorable opinion from the rapporteur, deputy Luiz Couto (PT-PB), and was approved in the form of a substitutive. Couto said that the measure expands the legal protection network for children and adolescents.

“The proposal seeks to give concreteness, also in the digital sphere, to the integral principle of protection of children and adolescents”, said Couto. The rapporteur also defended the possibility of withdrawing links and contents through personal notification, without the need for a court order – even though the filing is guaranteed in the proposal.

“The waiver of judicial authorization for the removal of links, by the way, is admitted by the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet for cases related to pornographic revenge”he said.

According to the approved text, the notification to the sites must contain the identification of the content identified as infringing, which allows the unequivocal location of the material. The research provider, after the 1st notification, must take measures to remove other links that point to the material, even if located at a different virtual address.

The author of the proposal, deputy Lídice da Mata, said that the text is a legislative response to a case that gained national repercussions, in 2020, when confidential information about a 10-year-old girl who became pregnant by her uncle after being raped was leaked on the internet. .

The child’s name was released, as well as the address of the hospital where the court-authorized abortion was performed.

The project will now be analyzed in the plenary of the Chamber. If approved, it will go to the Senate.

