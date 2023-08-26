The bill also extends the debt limitation period for the same period; text goes to Senate analysis

The CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Chamber of Deputies approved, in conclusivenessa proposal that increases from 1 to 5 years the period for suspending the execution of debts when the debtor or seizable assets cannot be located.

By extending the debt suspension period, the project also extends the debt limitation period for the same period.

If there is no appeal for analysis by the plenary of the House, the project will proceed to the Senate.

The approved text is the substitutive of the rapporteur, deputy Dr. Victor Linhalis (Podemos-ES), to the Bill 129/19by congresswoman Renata Abreu (Podemos-SP).

“We understand that the indicated maximum period of one year is too short, not having the power, often, to allow the execution of the most diverse diligences to locate the debtor’s seizable assets“, evaluated the rapporteur.

These rules are applicable in enforcement proceedings based on an extrajudicial enforceable instrument (checks, promissory notes, debentures, bills of exchange, among others), as well as in procedures aimed at the forced execution of legal duties recognized in judicial enforceable instruments.

Victor Linhalis added a device to the proposal determining that, after a period of 5 years has elapsed without the debtor being located or seizable assets being found, the judge will order the archiving of the records.

With information from Chamber Agency.