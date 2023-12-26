Text determines the creation of differentiated credit lines for small business owners in this population; return to the Senate

The CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee) of the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that stipulates incentives for entrepreneurship as a support measure for people with disabilities. The proposal changes the National Policy for the Integration of People with Disabilities.

On the recommendation of the rapporteur, deputy Helder Solomon (PT-ES), the approved text was the substitute of the Commission for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to bill 1,784, of 2011prepared by the Senate.

Salomão presented a sub-amendment that changed technical aspects of the text, replacing, for example, the term “person with a disability” per “person with a disability”.

According to the approved text, the Public Authorities should encourage actions to promote entrepreneurship and establish lines of credit specifically aimed at people with disabilities.

Centers for Independent Living

The proposal also determines that bodies and entities of direct and indirect administration, in the area of ​​social assistance, create centers for independent living to serve people with disabilities aged 18 and over.

These places must have a multidisciplinary character, offer services to develop autonomy and talents, and ensure access to public policies that contribute to full social participation, on equal terms with other people.

These centers must also:

comply with current accessibility standards in all environments and services;

operate on weekdays, full time;

offer vacancies compatible with local demand;

develop individualized service and support plans compatible with the specific needs and aspirations of each person with a disability.

Processing

How the project was changed by deputies will have to be analyzed again by senators. As it is being processed conclusively, the proposal may subsequently return to the Senate, unless there is an appeal to vote on it in the Chamber plenary.

With information from Câmara de Notícias Agency.