Juarez City.- The Business Coordinating Council (CCE), through its president Isela Molina Alcay, reported that next week it will deliver a request to the Secretary General of the Government, Santiago de la Peña, requesting that transportation in Ciudad Juárez be put in order.

The also president of the National Chamber of the Processing Industry (Canacintra) announced that they will also be approaching the families of the victims, to see how they can support. However, she stressed, it is important that everyone does their part.

“We agree that not only is one actor responsible, but we demand that the Government enforce the Law (…) We are preparing a request list, a document by us, the CCE, the Chamber and Organized Civil Society, and as protagonists and citizens of the border,” he said.

He stated that the day after the fatal accident that left a seven-year-old child orphaned, the members of the CCE met to analyze actions and agreed to prepare the document, as well as meet with De la Peña, to demand greater control in transportation. which, he stated, is the responsibility of the Government.

“We, at all costs, prevent the maquiladora from contracting services that put the integrity of its collaborators at risk and the Government, as a regulatory entity, from not allowing those trucks to be circulating,” concluded the business leader.

It was last Tuesday when a personnel transport, without license plates, blocked the way for a family traveling in their car between Antonio J. Bermúdez and Volta. Mario and Vanesa, the little boy’s parents, died at the scene and their wake service will take place this Friday.