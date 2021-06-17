Eduardo de la Rosa

Mexico City / 06.17.2021 18:29:08

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) affirmed that taxpayers do not have the obligation to adjust their tax results to the parameters of the Service tax administration (SAT), despite the fact that today the agency has the power to publish the information periodically.

This after the fact that on June 13 the effective rates of Income Tax were published on the page of the supervisory body. (ISR) of forty economic activities for the years 2016 to 2019, where the SAT was given the power to periodically disclose reference parameters regarding deductible items, effective rates, consideration or profit margins of taxpayers by economic sector or industry.

“The tone of the invitation, which was also published by the SAT, is unfortunate for taxpayers to consult the tax rate corresponding to the industry in which they are located and, where appropriate, to correct their tax situation by filing complementary returns, in order to minimize the risk of being subject to the initiation of verification powers. The foregoing seems to indicate that all those taxpayers, who are not within the parameters indicated by the SAT, it will be audited, if it is not corrected ”, stated the CCE.

In a statement, the CCE specified that in any case, the information published by the SAT can be used by the taxpayer to know if their effective tax rate is within or not the parameter disclosed by the tax authority, and that the effective rates published by federal bodies, they are obtained by dividing the Income Tax caused by the accumulated income.

“It is very important to highlight that this publication distorts the correct measurement of what companies pay, since the effective rates published by the SAT were calculated by dividing the income tax caused by the accumulated income, being that the correct thing is to carry out the calculation of the 30 percent tax on the fiscal result (profits) determined in accordance with the provisions established by our tax legislation ”, he argued.

