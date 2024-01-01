Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/01/2024 – 14:24

At the beginning of the year, the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center brings the second edition of the exhibition Um Giro pelo Mundo – Navigating Children's Cinema. The free event will take place between January 6th and 28th, in Rio, from January 4th to February 4th in Belo Horizonte, and in São Paulo from January 13th to February 4th. Tickets can be collected at the box office or at the CCBB website. The event already took place at the CCBB in Brasília in October, celebrating children's month.

50 films from Brazil and seven other countries (Germany, Argentina, Australia, Spain, France, Italy and Switzerland) will be presented, in different formats of animation, documentary, fiction, short, medium and feature films. Almost all selected films are dubbed into Portuguese, in order to guarantee unrestricted access to children. From Argentina, for example, came 15 short films that are part of the programming of public TV Pakapaka (a word that means hide and seek), which is an open channel dedicated to children and young people.

Tolerance

Related news:

In this second edition of the exhibition, the chosen theme is tolerance. Curator Carina Bini considers it important to bring to Brazilian children the issue of tolerance, the acceptance of difference. “I think tolerance permeates a lot of this, welcoming difference. It is an important value for us to develop. The films bring this and films from Brazil and seven other countries carry, in a certain way, cultural values, histories and cultures that are different from ours”.

For Carina, cinema carries the culture of a people and films are well represented in this sense.

“It’s looking at things that are different with acceptance, understanding others, with empathy. Therefore, tolerance became the umbrella theme of the exhibition. It turns out that all the films talk about tolerance at different levels.”

Carina highlighted that it is very difficult to have an international children's cinema exhibition like this. This is where cultural diversity comes from. The idea is to take a tour of the world and navigate children's cinema, getting to know other cultures, noticing the differences. “To see that, in the end, we are all human beings, we live on the same planet that is being impacted by the climate and that impacts everyone. We are all on the same globe, with our differences. Hence the sense of welcoming these differences”, she indicated.

Carina Bini highlighted that many films also talk about female empowerment, featuring female protagonists who always have a prominent universe, such as aviators and scientists. “This side of looking at the feminine is also really cool. These are recent films and they have this look at a woman who, since childhood, has been searching for her own space. They are well represented in the exhibition.”

Forming public

The curator also emphasized the importance of creating, in Brazil, an audience for national cinema since childhood. “I think we have a lot to look at our children. We want Brazilians to come to the cinema, pay their ticket and watch Brazilian films”. For her, this is a great cultural challenge, given the avalanche of American films. “For us to create this audience, this environment for Brazilians to go to the cinema to watch national films, we have to start with childhood”.

He commented that in addition to the RJ/SP axis, there are important and diverse animation productions throughout the country, including award-winning ones abroad, and which are not enough for Brazilian children. “The exhibition also provides this service, bringing ten films made in Brazil.” The objective is that, in the future, Brazilians will start to consume and actually enjoy their country's cinema. “This is very rich. We have to form our audience.”

Carina Bini believes that just by bringing other ways of telling stories, beyond the hegemonic American format, the event is already providing a great service, broadening children's perspective to other approaches.

Recreation

Complementing the cinematographic program at Rio's CCBB, recreational activities are scheduled on Fridays (except January 12th), Saturdays and Sundays, at 4pm, between one cinema session and another. In the lobby, children will be able to participate in stilt walking workshops, with circus actress and singer Amarilis Irani, who will promote various games, movement games and dexterity exercises, on the 6th and 14th of January; and castanets for children, with professional flamenco dancer Aline Carrocino, who will stimulate rhythmic perception and musical sensitivity in children, on the 19th.

The Baile da Bicharada, a show with songs and stories about animals led by musician Ralphen Rocca, is also planned at CCBB in Rio; storytelling with Cia SóPapo, with lots of music, instruments, games and props, on the 7th and 27th; and an afternoon with movement and dancing to the sound of frevo, with actress and dancer Sémada Rodrigues, in the activity É Frevo, pirráia!, on the 13th and 28th. On the 20th, in the cinema room, director Dilea Frate will have a chat with the public about his film Fábulas Tortas.

National highlights

The exhibition in Rio will open on January 6th with programming dedicated to national productions in sessions with accessibility features. The program will begin with a selection of short films, at 3pm, translated into Libras; and, at 5pm, with descriptive subtitles, the feature film Tarsilinha will be presented, inspired by the work of Tarsila do Amaral, who participated in several national and international festivals.

The Gaucho film As Aventuras do Avião Vermelho, inspired by the work of Érico Veríssimo, will also be shown; and, in sessions with descriptive subtitles, Tito and the Birds, awarded at Anima Mundi and at the Chicago and Havana festivals, in addition to being pre-nominated for the 2019 Oscar in the Best Animation category; among other Brazilian films. The exhibition schedule is available on CCBB website.