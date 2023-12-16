Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 16/12/2023 – 16:32

Inside the safe, in the basement of the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), in the center of São Paulo, a white screen prints the phrase written in black ink: “Contemporary art is black”.

More than an affirmation, the work also proposes a questioning about the participation of black people in Brazilian arts, often relegated, marginalized or victims of cultural erasure.

Related news:

The manifesto work, by artist Elian Almeida, can be seen in the new exhibition on display at the location, called Deitya collection that brings together around 150 works produced by 61 black artists, from different periods and regions of the country.

“[A mostra] Crossroads it comes precisely from these territorial relations, with all these places, these regions of Brazil. And it also comes from the exhibition's intention to show how comprehensive this production is, both temporally speaking – because we have works here from different years, different periods, from different moments and artistic movements in the history of art in Brazil – but also artists from all regions of the country”, said Deri Andrade, researcher, journalist and curator of the exhibition.

In an interview with Brazil Agency, he explained the meaning of the name of the exhibition. “These Crossroads they occur precisely in these temporal relationships, in these territorial relationships and also in these themes, in the diversity of themes, in the interest of these artists in research that is diverse”, he explained.

The unprecedented exhibition – opened this Saturday (16) – runs until March 18. It is an offshoot of Projeto Afro, a platform that cataloged more than 300 black Brazilian artists and which was created by Andrade.

Curator Deri Andrade highlights the importance of the exhibition Crossroads – Photograph – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

“The Afro Project is a portal that began in 2016, it was born out of my concern, I would say when I noticed the absence of a place, a place that would bring together this production by black authors in Brazil”, he detailed. “In 2020, we launched the platform. At launch [da plataforma]we had 134 artists mapped and today we have almost 350”, he added.

In addition to presenting the production of black artists, Crossroads of Afro-Brazilian Art it also intends to open a discussion about the collections of Brazilian institutions.

“It is not enough that this production by black authors is being exhibited, but it also needs to be included in a circuit based on these acquisitions, these works for these collections. We know how these collections are still white, hegemonically white, so few black artists are still included in the collections of these large institutions. I believe that the exhibition, in some way, also tries to bring about this debate”, said Andrade.

Visiting the site, Tarciana Medeiros, president of Banco do Brasil, said that the new exhibition is the result of a notice launched this year. “On January 16th, together with the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, we signed the culture notice. The exhibition is the result of this notice,” she noted.

“There is nothing more efficient than what makes us reflect, what makes us think. So, an exhibition of this magnitude here in our home, at the CCBB, at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center, which is a company that is over 200 years old, is much more than symbolic. It is an opportunity to take our commitment to promoting ethnic-racial equality in Brazil to the community, to take our commitment to promoting ethnic-racial equality in Brazil”, he analyzed.

Expography

The exhibition's expography was entirely designed to re-discuss the architecture of the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center itself, a building with a French style and eclectic ornamentation, purchased by Banco do Brasil in 1923 to become the first branch in the bank's own property in the capital of São Paulo.

Contrary to what occurs in several other exhibitions held at the site, Encruzilhadas da Arte Afro-Brasileira does not begin on the fourth floor of the building, ending in the basement. Here, the route proposal is different, starting precisely in the basement of the building.

Exhibition has free entry. Photograph – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

“We are going to discuss a new way of understanding this building”, said Matheus Cherem, architect and one of those responsible for the exhibition’s exhibition. “Whose place in the basement does it belong to? When we think about whiteness, the place underground is gold. We wanted to have an ascension experience, leaving the basement and going to the top floor. We also fill as many rooms as possible here. We decided to put works in the galleries, which were normally open to circulation,” he said.

The exhibition also used works to question the role of the building. This is the case, for example, of the manifesto work Todo o café, by André Vargas, which was placed at the top, right at the entrance of the building, with the phrase “If the old blacks produced all the coffee, they produced all the coffee belongs.” Below it is the Mulambo Flag, by the artist Mulambö, which makes a new representation of an already known symbol from black voices.

“There is no denying that this building greatly represents the coffee barons of São Paulo. We will also identify religious references here, Greco-Roman mythology. Right at the entrance there is Hermes [em uma decoração própria do edifício]who is a deity [divindade] focused on trade and communication between heaven, Olympus and Earth. That's why we placed the Mulamba Flag right at the entrance. [do artista Mulambö]which has to do with Maria Mulamba and Exú, who are entities, deities, who carry out this same communication”, explained Cherem.

“We try – without affecting the heritage-listed space – to bring another heritage, bring another memory and, as the work says, question who owns this café”, maintained the architect.

Five thematic axes

The exhibition was divided into five thematic axes, which pay homage to five black artists. In the basement, where the exhibition begins, the person honored is the artist Arthur Timótheo da Costa. An autobiographical canvas, painted by him, shows Costa next to his work material.

The nucleus was called Becoming and also presents works by other artists that dialogue with Costa's production, whether through self-portraits or through paintings or photographs that present an artist's mode of production.

“Coincidentally, this building was being built while Arthur was producing. In the research we carried out, we found it very important to bring up this fact, to talk about it, because Arthur is an artist who opens an exhibition. He is an emblematic artist for us to think about this production by black authors. He is an artist who used the self-portrait as a fundamental element in his production. And in this first axis of the exhibition, we will understand this and realize the importance of this studio space, of the artist, for this production to happen, for this production to be encouraged”, explained the curator.

From the basement, the exhibition moves to the second floor, where the work of Rubem Valentim, considered one of the great names in Brazilian concretism, is presented. The works seen here discuss languages, the way of making art in the country.

Works can be viewed until March 18th – photo: Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

On the same floor, there is the third section of the exhibition – Worldview – which presents more political works by authors who dialogue with the work of Maria Auxiliadora. The fourth nucleus – Orum – is dedicated to Mestre Didi and works on spiritual relations and those woven between Brazil and Africa.

The last space talks about Daily Life and is dedicated to the work of Lita Cerqueira, the only artist still alive among the five names honored. “We open the exhibition with an artist who places himself, asserts himself as an artist, when he proclaims a self-portrait in which he holds his working instruments, his brushes. And we close the exhibition with Lita Cerqueira, who is an artist who will say that she is a black artist and who will record this in her book”, highlighted the curator.

In addition to the presentation of these paintings, sculptures, videos and documents, the exhibition is also completed with an educational space, installed on the first floor of the building. There will also be performances, laboratories and workshops and a space where the public can consult research materials and access the platform. Afro Project (https://projetoafro.com/).

“The exhibition does not open now and does not end at this opening. It will continue to reverberate with these actions and this approach to education”, declared Andrade.

The Crossroads of Afro-Brazilian Art exhibition is free. More information can be obtained at CCBB website.