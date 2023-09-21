Dismissals, part-time employment and the reduction of working hours will be the two great workhorses of the unions for this new legislature. The general secretary of CC OO joined the challenges recently raised by his UGT counterpart, Pepe Álvarez, and advocated modifying the dismissal regime. And he went further by advancing two of the approaches that will make the Government that is formed: modify the reinstatement option when it comes to unfair dismissal, recover processing salaries and implement a minimum compensation for dismissal beyond what exists now, which is based exclusively on the seniority of the worker.

“We want there to be a minimum compensation that is sufficiently dissuasive to put a stop to the bad habit of firing at the end of the month,” he explained at a breakfast with the press held this Thursday. This will be one of the great challenges of CC OO, waiting for what the Committee of European Rights decides, which has yet to respond to both their demand and that of UGT in which they denounce that the compensation for unfair dismissal must be increased. because it’s too cheap. The union defends that a minimum, accessible and effective compensation must be established, which can be quantified based on the salary and seniority of the worker, so that it is a sufficient amount to achieve compensation and deter unfair dismissal practices. . “It would have to be an excessively high compensation to have a deterrent effect,” he said.

Furthermore, CC OO will fight to recover the processing salaries that were eliminated by the 2012 labor reform, so that when a company dismisses a worker unfairly or a court declares the dismissal null and void, the affected person can receive payment of all salaries. that you should have received during the time you have not been working. Furthermore, they will advocate that in the case of unfair dismissal, it is the worker who decides whether he returns to the company or not, and it is not the company that has the power to opt for reinstatement or compensation.

Sordo also urged a new regulation of part-time employment, which in Spain in the vast majority of cases is unwanted, because full-time employment is not available, and mostly affects women. More specifically, they will propose that when there is an abuse of the use of overtime, they are transformed into effective hours of working time. That is, if additional hours are recorded continuously, for a long period of time, as agreed in collective bargaining, these become part of the official work day.