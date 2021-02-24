The housing market in Spain presents a composition “profoundly uneconomic” because “the income of families is largely consumed in paying excessive rents” to access “a basic good that is housing.” This was stated this Wednesday by the general secretary of CC OO, Unai Sordo, in the presentation of a union report on the matter. The study, prepared by the Confederal Economic Cabinet of CC OO from various statistics (mainly the 2019 INE Survey of Living Conditions), warns that in Spain there are more than two million tenants at risk of social exclusion. And of a total of almost 7.4 million people who live in rental homes, 41% (about three million) pay excess rent relative to their income.

The union focuses on the deep asymmetry of the rental market, with tenants who are fundamentally part of the most economically disadvantaged groups and landlords who mostly belong to the segments with higher income. While 48% of the households that rent their home have an income of less than 26,000 euros per year, 75% of the landlords are below that figure. And 51% exceed income of 40,000 euros.

“It is clear that in terms of leasing there is a transfer of income from the population with lower incomes to the population with high incomes,” says the report.

A problem, has affected Sordo, even more pressing due to a second “bias” that the housing market in Spain presents and that has to do with age. In the younger generations, rent is the most common way of life (almost half of the households in which the person of reference is less than 30 years old live in rent at market prices, and 33% of the households between 30 and 44 years). “There are generations that are just over 40 years old and have already experienced two crises of historic dimensions,” explained the union leader, alluding to the Great Recession and the current coronavirus crisis. Said generations, he added, are in a “situation of vulnerability, of loss of expectations” that has to do “with the excessive use of wages” to access housing.

Sordo has avoided commenting on the debate in the coalition government regarding the future housing law. “I just hope that beyond telling and telling measures are put on the table,” he said. But he has insisted on the proposals that his union, together with UGT, presented a year ago and that contemplate limits on rental prices. But Sordo has made it clear that the regulation of rents “is not a dichotomy, it is not to put fiscal measures or limit the price.” In that sense, it has abounded, “all measures and some more” are needed.

In addition to setting temporary ceilings linked to the average income of families living in a stressed area, Sordo is committed to taking advantage of the European funds that they want to use to rehabilitate homes to “put rents on the market.” The union leader believes that these aid could be conditioned on the owners who use them to incorporate the apartments into a lease “at a social price.”