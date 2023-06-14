The confederal general secretary of CC OO, Unai Sordo, met this Wednesday with some 200 union delegates in Murcia, whom he urged to defend the implementation of the Agreements for Employment and Collective Bargaining in the labor agreements that have not yet been renewed. (AENC) signed at state level by the social agents. A framework that establishes a salary increase of 4% for 2023, and 3% for the following two years, with the possibility of incorporating an additional point if inflation rises further. And given the situation of updating the SMI, some 150,000 workers in the Community are still pending, affected by sectoral collective negotiations pending agreement, according to the union.

«I am in a territory where it is necessary to denounce the attitude of some business organizations that are declaring themselves unsubmissive to approving collective agreements with the recommendations that CEOE has agreed upon. And that is not tolerable », denounced Sordo, who was accompanied in his intervention by Santiago Navarro, general secretary of CC OO in the Region of Murcia. He even wonders “if they don’t feel connected, what do we have on the other side of the table: an organization or a gang.”

Although from this organization they recognize that in the last month collective bargaining has been promoted in the Region, they also insist that “we have been denouncing a stoppage in some sectors, not due to the responsibility of the unions, but rather due to the responsibility of the employers themselves”. , according to Navarro. Thus, he expressly cited important agreements such as that of hospitals and private health centers, which has not been signed for twelve years, “where we believed that the agreement would be possible, but again the employers are causing us problems”; the agricultural, forestry and agricultural sector, on which some 30,000 people depend, in which “a totally disconcerting attitude” is also maintained.

Neither can other pending agreements be ignored, such as the one for the transport of goods by road, the one for supermarket retailers, as well as others such as those for fruit and tomato “where their tables must be reviewed because they are affected by the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI)” and yet “they are systematically denying themselves”.

On the other hand, progress has been made with the final signing of the agreement in the hotel industry, which implies a significant revaluation for more than 35,000 workers; as well as in the case of the metal agreement, which affects around 20,000 people, with salary increases that go from almost 5% in 2023, 3.85% for 2024 and 2% in 2025, in addition to have clauses so that workers begin to recover all the purchasing power previously lost. In the same way, the general trade agreement was agreed upon, which affected another 35,000 people; and that of the agreement handled and packaged citrus.

“It is about carrying out a great offensive to recover purchasing power”, highlights the confederal secretary general

The regional leader of CC OO insisted that after the AENC pact “what has been negotiated must be fulfilled”, for this reason this message has been conveyed to the delegates so that they “be very demanding so that the collective bargaining that seems to be it begins to reactivate it is a reality and we finish it as soon as possible ». And for this “we have to continue with the pressure, with the mobilization.” According to Unai Sordo, it is about “carrying out a major offensive within the framework of collective bargaining to recover purchasing power, in the face of crazy inflation that has led to a reduction in the real wages of millions of people”

The top national leader of the union also referred, to questions from journalists, to the political moment in Spain with the new appointment at the polls on July 23, sending a clear message to the PP candidate, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to the who warned that “going to the general elections without clearly saying what is going to be done with the labor reform, with the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI) and with the pension reform is a democratic fraud.”

In fact, it urges the parties to explain, in a “clear” way, to the 3 million workers who have a permanent contract and who previously had a temporary contract or were unemployed, what they want to do, “if they are going to change a labor reform that has given the result it is giving, explain if it is going to return to the disposable hiring model that existed before the labor reform.

Explanations to the parties



«That he explain to the 2.3 million Spaniards who receive the SMI if the Government will continue paying the 1,080 euros in Spain or it will return to 700 or 800 euros, that he tell the 10 million pensioners if the pensions will be revalued based on of inflation at 8.5% this year or at 0.25% as it existed in Rajoy’s previous pension reform”, Sordo commented. Likewise, he considers that “it is absolutely required of the parties and the PP, which has won the municipal elections, that they explain what they will do with these issues.”

And it is that, he comments, “it would be nonsense to modify reforms that are fairer and more efficient in economic terms”, given that both the labor reform and the pension reform “are part of the commitments acquired by Spain with the EU to be able to release the recovery funds, which have milestones that must be met.

Sordo claimed that all the agreed reforms “have brought about quite an important change in the Spanish labor model and in some cases are vanguard in Europe.” For this reason, he demands that these reforms “be maintained regardless of who governs, because they are not only fairer, but they have proven to be effective from an economic point of view.” Proof of this, he says, is that this summer “the figure of 21 million contributing people will be exceeded, which is much more than what we have had at any other historical moment.”