The Workers’ Commissions union sent a letter on Monday to the new Minister of Education and Culture, María Isabel Campuzano, in which it criticized her choice for the position. In said statement, CC OO indicates that “his appointment as a member of the regional government it is a sad milestone in the history of our region, both because of the ideological profile that you drag, and because of the stretch of partisan interests until it is located in Avenida de la Fama, 15. Such an attack on our educational system is the sole responsibility of the regional president, Fernando López Miras ».

«You contribute nothing to Murcian educational policy, because their predecessors have already made their mark on the same path that the poor intentions known about their immediate management traverse. It only stands out to place a Black Pawn in charge of such sensitive areas thanks to the political marketing staged by Mr. López Miras, to satisfy his interests and punish the democratic health of Murcia, ”the letter continues.

CC OO criticizes the profile of María Isabel Campuzano in her first hours as the new head of Education: «His brief cover letter illuminates an absolute ignorance, spiced up in disinterest, on the real problems of the Murcian school, far from expressing the least commitment to the urgent needs of our educational system, perhaps by rudely despising the situation that both the teaching community and our minors and young people go through, for whom you do not show any concern.

The union also negatively value Campuzano’s guidelines for the Ministry: «His school check hides a poisoned ruse with which to ignore the problems of working families, which you intend to dispatch with a check, to dedicate yourself to more opportune companies with the public budget. Against the censorship of academic freedom you will not have a minute of truce, you can be sure. His indecent allusion to freedom is a sham to feed the private interests of other black pawns for the ideological control of our younger generations. Neither in this, nor in the attack on the current Education Law are you a precursor. They lack democratic convictions and reaffirm the ideological crusade of their timid executive who identify themselves against the will emanating from the Cortes, over and above their duty of public service ”.

«CCOO will maintain its presence and its commitment in the collective bargaining tables to which we belong not by grace of the counselor on duty, but as legitimate representatives in union elections to act where the conditions of teaching work are decided, as we have always done , above any circumstance, “adds the letter.

The union ends the statement addressed to Campuzano warning that it will face them in each of its movements under the command of the Ministry. «The political irresponsibility, the marketing of votes, the attachment to the armchair they place a bausan on the highest floor of the Ministry of Education and Culture, when the Murcian school needs measures to face serious educational problems, to incorporate thousands of young teachers into our classrooms and to train professionals to build a better future for our region. We care little that he does not receive us while he hears us screaming. But listen to us, he will listen to us».

Letter from CC OO to María Isabel Campuzano

