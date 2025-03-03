The CC.oo union has suffered a computer attack that has compromised around 570 GB of sensitive data from the organization of more than a dozen departments. As the electoral has been able to hear from sources known to the situation, The intrusion on the organization’s servers has exposed about 690,000 files corresponding to the areas of personnel, finance, legal cabinet, collective bargaining, political and industrial strategies, international areas, equal organization, data protection and agri -food area, among other negotiated.

The same sources point to the International Hunters organization as responsible for an intrusion that could affect the activity not only of the nearly 700 employees of the trade union organization, but also the syndicated workers. In fact, The hacker group presumably located in Nigeria already warned of its intentions to assault the union a week before deploying its offensive. According to sources in the sector, Hunters International is usually lavished in ransomware attacks, with hinders that are complicated to detect by traditional cybersecurity solutions.

Among other characteristics, the criminal organization applies sophisticated encryption systems, with different types of algorithms, whose recovery can only be done through a key that the attackers supply once the required rescue is charged.

From the Basque Cybersecurity Agency, Cyber ​​Zaintza, they point to one of their sector reports that “one of the most worrying aspects of Hunters International is its Focus on the exfiltration of data before making encryption. The above means that even if the victims have backs of their data and do not need to pay the rescue to restore the information, the attackers still have the ability to extort them under the threat of publishing or selling the stolen data on the Dark Web, which increases the pressure for the victims of these assaults.

The same public cybersecurity agency also pointed out that “the process usually begins with pHishing attacks directed, by means of malicious emails that induce employees to execute malware. Likewise, he reported that” Hunters International has quickly expanded its presence in the global scenario deamens, attacking companies and institutions of various sectors. It has been reported that its victims include health, education, logistics and other critical sectors“

Therefore, “this diversification of objectives indicates that the actors behind Hunters International are taking advantage of the critical nature of these sectors to increase pressure on their victims and maximize the chances of receiving the payment of the rescue.”

In November 2023, CCOO has already suffered a computer attack that then disabled its website for several hours. This medium has tried to contact CCOO, but without obtaining an answer.