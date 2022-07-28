JMA MURCIA. Friday, July 29, 2022, 01:57



The unions have also intervened in the controversy over the circular sent by the Directorate of Labor Inspection and Social Security to food, fruit and vegetable and canning companies, in which it asked to make all discontinuous permanent workers permanent, as recognized yesterday to THE TRUTH the general secretary of CC OO in the Region of Murcia, Santiago Navarro.

The union leader indicated that he has held a meeting with the Provincial Headquarters of the Labor Inspection to discuss this matter, which has generated concern and deep discomfort among employers. Navarro believes that “there are not going to be major problems” on this issue, and that only those permanent discontinuous workers who work a continuous day throughout the year are the ones who should become permanent.

The regional leader of CC OO ruled out, therefore, that the conversion of landlines into discontinuous landlines will be general, as numerous businessmen initially feared.

Navarro did not know whether there are many discontinuous permanent workers who could be working full-time, and who should, therefore, have a permanent contract, but he does not believe that it is a problem in the food sector, where the companies with cyclical and intermittent activity and that feed on discontinuous fixed assets.

The controversial letter was sent in May to food and fruit and vegetable businessmen throughout Spain, and has given rise to several claims before the Ministry of Labour, both by the CEOE and the Spanish Federation of Food and Drink Industries ( FIAB). Entrepreneurs consider it unjustified and contrary to current legislation to transform all discontinuous fixed lines into permanent ones.

ministerial interest



The recent interest of the Ministry for the discontinuous fixed, a contracting modality that until recently hardly occurred outside the Region of Murcia, has its origin in the labor reform. According to the CC OO, the application of the new labor regulations has meant that in sectors with a high temporality, such as hospitality and agriculture, there has been a massive change from temporary contracts to permanent discontinuous ones and the number of permanent discontinuous ones has increased by 360%. in the region.