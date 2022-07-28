The regional leader of the union believes that only those who work a continuous day all year should become indefinite
The unions have also intervened in the controversy over the circular sent by the Directorate of Labor Inspection and Social Security to food, fruit and vegetable and canning companies, in which it asked to make all discontinuous permanent workers permanent, as recognized yesterday to THE TRUTH the general secretary of CC OO in the Region of Murcia, Santiago Navarro.
The union leader indicated that he has held a meeting with the Provincial Headquarters of the Labor Inspection to discuss this matter, which has generated concern and deep discomfort among employers. Navarro believes that “there are not going to be major problems” on this issue, and that only those permanent discontinuous workers who work a continuous day throughout the year are the ones who should become permanent.
The regional leader of CC OO ruled out, therefore, that the conversion of landlines into discontinuous landlines will be general, as numerous businessmen initially feared.
Navarro did not know whether there are many discontinuous permanent workers who could be working full-time, and who should, therefore, have a permanent contract, but he does not believe that it is a problem in the food sector, where the companies with cyclical and intermittent activity and that feed on discontinuous fixed assets.
The controversial letter was sent in May to food and fruit and vegetable businessmen throughout Spain, and has given rise to several claims before the Ministry of Labour, both by the CEOE and the Spanish Federation of Food and Drink Industries ( FIAB). Entrepreneurs consider it unjustified and contrary to current legislation to transform all discontinuous fixed lines into permanent ones.
ministerial interest
The recent interest of the Ministry for the discontinuous fixed, a contracting modality that until recently hardly occurred outside the Region of Murcia, has its origin in the labor reform. According to the CC OO, the application of the new labor regulations has meant that in sectors with a high temporality, such as hospitality and agriculture, there has been a massive change from temporary contracts to permanent discontinuous ones and the number of permanent discontinuous ones has increased by 360%. in the region.
They denounce discrimination in case of illness
The Workers’ Commissions union denounced yesterday that workers with intermittent permanent contracts have suffered labor discrimination since 1999 when they are sick. For Santiago Navarro, general secretary of CC OO in the Region of Murcia, “it is unacceptable that there are differences in the application of temporary disability in case of casualties due to accident or illness.” The union leader assures that the discontinuous fixed workers must receive their leave under the same conditions as the workers of the General Scheme and announces that if the state government “is determined not to modify article 248 of Social Security in September, the mobilizations will begin in the Region of Murcia”.
Currently, the Region of Murcia has 120,000 potential discontinuous fixed contracts of which, in the opinion of the union, “the National Institute of Health (INS) takes advantage since there is plenty of jurisprudence in lawsuits filed by CC OO workers in which agrees with the plaintiffs.”
The trade union organization demands that, while a definitive solution to this problem is approved, the INS acts ex officio and applies the judicial decisions to all discontinuous permanent workers.
#rules #general #conversion #discontinuous #fixed #fixed
Leave a Reply