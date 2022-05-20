The Workers’ Commissions union (CC OO) denounces that in the Region of Murcia, students who take all Ebau exams, including volunteers, must previously pay fees of 151 euros, according to a statement. This price places it as the fourth most expensive community after Castilla y León, Aragón and Asturias. In our country, most of the uniprovincial autonomies maintain a single rate, with La Rioja being the cheapest with a price of 46 euros.

This tax, which is designed to cover the management of the procedure, represents one of the first inequalities for access to the University, since in low-income families this amount represents a high percentage of their income. From the union they also warned that the University of Murcia (UMU) does not contemplate aid or even free, for economic reasons, only the reduction in the case of a large family.

“At CC OO we understand that the UMu rate is excessive and we demand that our future students have access to university with absolute equality of opportunities. The public university must be a place that seeks social balance, guaranteeing access to higher education regardless of the student’s income level, and this abusive rate does not guarantee it, and condemns many households to cut the amount in other basic necessities”, they expressed from the organization.