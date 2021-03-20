Commissions Workers Teaching conducted a survey to see how the return to full presence in the 2nd year of Baccalaureate in the Region of Murcia is going to be undertaken, which begins this coming Monday. The conclusions, according to the union, are «the absence of hiring of extra teaching staff, the refusal of the centers to fix the ‘mirror classrooms’, the absence of provision by the Ministry of material resources to adapt the new spaces in the that class will be taught in 2nd year of high school and a general malaise in the management teams and the teaching staff due to the improvised way in which the return to face-to-face has been carried out ».

The union denounces that, once again, the Ministry of Education “legislates at the expense of the incumbent, taking measures that the centers must apply without extra resources to do so.” And he points out that, although it is unquestionable that «the blended model is a failure from the perspective of educational quality, equity and inclusiveness of the system, to force a return to face-to-face presence just five weeks after the end of classes in 2nd year of high school it is nothing more than an effective measure to try to alleviate the bad image of the Ministry for its commitment to the blended model from the beginning of the course ».

Workers’ Commissions maintains that educational centers have had to make a great effort to adapt to the return to presence with little support from the administration. «In the ‘ranking’ of the crazy occurrences of the Ministry of Education, the ‘mirror classrooms’ (dividing the groups into two classrooms so that half of the group follows the classes in the center but telematically) the palm ”, they indicate.

In the opinion of the union, “calling students to continue with the blended model in the educational center, a kind of blended presence, represents the squaring of the circle and does not provide any added educational value with respect to blendedness that already existed. Fortunately, thanks to the good work of the teachers and the management teams, the use of ‘mirror classrooms’ has been a measure adopted in a very minority way ».

In addition, Comisiones Obreras considers that the most serious aspect of this “low cost return to presence is that the administration’s announcement that it would provide the necessary human and material resources has finally come to nothing.” «The appointments of extra teaching staff to split groups constitute a mythological beast, since not one of the centers consulted has received extra quotas for this purpose. The adaptation of new spaces to guarantee safety distances (assembly halls, gyms, libraries) has been done at the expense of the existing resources in the centers or, even more serious, at the expense of the budget assigned to the centers for their operation . In some cases, the centers have had to invest more than 6,000 euros of their own budget to adapt spaces without hope that the Ministry will reimburse that amount, “they point out.

But, «even more bleeding is that», as confirmed by CC OO, «a ​​small but significant number of centers have not had to carry out any adaptation to return to the presence since the beginning of the course they met the conditions for a total presence in 2nd year of high school ». In these cases, the discomfort of the educational community is greater, because these centers have been forced “to unnecessarily adopt the disastrous blended model throughout the course, to return to face-to-face when there is no time for anything.”