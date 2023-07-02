Sunday, July 2, 2023, 08:33



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Federation of Teaching of Workers’ Commissions has transferred to the Ministry of Education their demands for the next course. Among other issues, it demands the provision of 900 places to accommodate the reduction in the working day to 35 hours, and remarks that this increase in quota “must also materialize in the guidance teams, which should see their personal resources increased.”

The union is also concerned about “the low number of hours that the centers will have for the figure of the tutor of the 2-year-old group of the First Cycle of Early Childhood Education.” In addition, it claims that “the planning of the acts of adjudication of teaching staff scheduled for the months of July and September is carried out in such a way that there is no lack of teaching staff in the centers at the beginning of the course.”