The funeral services left the mine with the bodies of the deceased geologists, on March 9 at the Súria mine. albert garcia

The internal investigation that the ICL mining company, the former Iberpotash, has carried out on the accident on March 9 in which three geologists died, has not convinced everyone, and has caused the first crack in the unit shown so far between the company and unions. This report, which the company will forward to the court investigating the case —which already has an investigation by the Business department and that of the Mossos d’Esquadra—, concludes that the accident was “unpredictable”, and although it admits that there was a mistake of communication on an unstable point on the roof of the gallery eight meters from the rock that fell off, does not consider that this is the cause of the incident. The CC OO Industry union has issued a statement in which it rejects these conclusions, and says that, together with the CC OO union section in the company, it will carry out its own investigation: “There is no unpredictable and unavoidable accident.”

The company report admits that, once the gallery was analyzed after the accident, two “non-causal findings” were detected: the first, that one of the pillars of the gallery was narrower than it should be; and the second, that a part of the roof, eight meters from the rock that fell off, “was not in good condition.” According to ICL, these two problematic points are not causally related to the incident: the rock did not detach because of this, but rather, they explain, fell because it simply did not have enough strength to support the weight of the wedge. The company explains that the problem with the roof was detected by the night shift team, who pointed it out on their part (they do it on paper, by radio and verbally), but admits that “the chain of communication was broken”, since this information did not reach the geologists who, in the morning, entered that gallery.

ICL affirms that this communication failure is not relevant, because in any case, if they had had the information, the task of the geologists would have been to go to the gallery to analyze the problems. In fact, the company believes that when they arrived at the place, the three experts already realized that these problematic points existed, because they stood far from them in a circle to talk, and it was in that place that they would have considered “safe”, where at 7:35 a.m. the rock fell.

In the statement, CC OO de Industria says that it does not agree with this. “This communication error is significant, because the night shift reported a problem on the roof just eight meters from where the accident occurred. For CC OO, when a problem like this is identified, it must be taken into account and prevention and safety measures must be taken to avoid accidents and risk situations”, they point out. The union says that it will prepare its own report, which it will also send to the General Directorate of Mines (which depends on the Department of Business of the Generalitat), “so that the appropriate measures are taken.”

