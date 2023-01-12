CC OO takes a step forward to unblock a new salary agreement for the coming years after the failure of the negotiations in 2022. The union led by Unai Sordo launches an order to the CEOE and now opens to bind a part of the rise in wages to the “real economic progress of companies and sectors”. This was announced this Thursday by the Secretary General during an informative meeting with the media and also revealed that the negotiation of a new Agreement for Employment and Collective Bargaining (AENC) has been unblocked and the first informal contacts between unions and bosses, after months of paralysis.

“I think there will be an opportunity to reach an agreement. At least there will be a negotiation,” said Sordo with satisfaction, since he is convinced of the need to set a wage increase so that the country does not approach the abyss of recession, since he warned that consumption is already slowing down. as a result of the fact that families have been pulling the savings generated during the pandemic and in 2023 the rise in the Euribor will further drown two million households.

For this reason, CC OO makes its position more flexible with a view to the next negotiation and will bring to the table a proposal that instead of demanding that 100% inflation-proof salary clauses be included, one part is linked to the rise in prices and the other to business profits. Precisely here was the stumbling block in the negotiation: in the CEOE’s refusal to introduce clauses linked to the CPI, as demanded by the unions, and its defense that wages should be linked to the evolution of companies.

To do this, it intends to create an index that would be fed by a series of data collected by the Tax Agency, such as sales, VAT paid, VAT charged… “It is relatively simple with big data since we have the data” , defended Sordo, who requested, however, that the Government be involved in its preparation.

“Do you dare to make a revaluation clause that pivots not only on prices but also on the evolution of the sector if an index is made that shows how it is going?” asked the Basque leader, who emphasized that at the moment the company profits are “very large” and placed them at 10.6% until the third quarter of the year, so they would even be above inflation.