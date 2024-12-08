12/08/2024



Updated at 6:53 p.m.





CC.OO.has called off the general strike of urban, interurban and state bus drivers scheduled for this Monday throughout Spain to demand early retirement in the sector. This was communicated in a circular by the union organization.

This Monday, for which minimum services of 50% had been planned, would have been the fourth day of strike out of a total of seven initially called, after those that took place on October 28 and November 28 and 29. On November 11 there was also a strike, but was canceled due to the effects of DANA.

On this occasion, the strike was supported by CC.OO., with more than 40% representation in the sector, as well as by CGT. UGT and SLT They had already withdrawn from the call after having signed a commitment with the employers’ associations Confebús, Anetra and Atuc to request early retirement from the administrations once a royal decree comes into force.