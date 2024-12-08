UGT and SLT had already withdrawn from the call
CC.OO.has called off the general strike of urban, interurban and state bus drivers scheduled for this Monday throughout Spain to demand early retirement in the sector. This was communicated in a circular by the union organization.
This Monday, for which minimum services of 50% had been planned, would have been the fourth day of strike out of a total of seven initially called, after those that took place on October 28 and November 28 and 29. On November 11 there was also a strike, but was canceled due to the effects of DANA.
On this occasion, the strike was supported by CC.OO., with more than 40% representation in the sector, as well as by CGT. UGT and SLT They had already withdrawn from the call after having signed a commitment with the employers’ associations Confebús, Anetra and Atuc to request early retirement from the administrations once a royal decree comes into force.
