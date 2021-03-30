The Federation of Teaching of CC OO in the Region of Murcia has sent a letter early this Tuesday to the president of the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, in which it accuses him of “Undisguised political marketing” and urges him not to leave the Ministry of Education and Culture in the hands of Deputy María Isabel Campuzano.

The letter, signed by the Secretary General of the Federation, Nacho Tornel, points out that “many of the postulates of this alleged public servant”, referring to Campuzano, of the Vox Parliamentary Group, although expelled from the party, “are already part of the argumentation that their own government applies daily, without excessive difference of criteria.”

However, the union understands “deeply damaging” the “intention” of López Miras to “hand over the management of a public service of the importance implied by the Ministry of Education and Culture” to someone who “publicly manifests his intention to favor the growth of private education».

And this, he adds, “under the pretext of safeguarding we do not know what concept of freedom, in any case linked to profound ideological postulates alien to freedom of expression, academic freedom, the principles of diversity or criteria of social equity.”

For Tornel, López Miras’ attitude «expresses a undisguised example of political marketing at the expense of our school, with the sole objective of meeting the needs of the current government after the unfortunate spectacle suffered in recent weeks and from which you, Mr. President, intend to obtain particular benefit “. In this regard, he assured that the president of the Region “calls into question with this appointment the educational future of a region that shows very worrying rates of school dropout and failure.”

“Problems that public schools have to face with limited means, while their government diverts public resources to finance non-compulsory education in private centers, many of them closed to working families,” he added. According to Tornel, “ignoring the importance of education and training is a way of condemning working families to a future of social and economic precariousness.”

About the school check



The secretary general of the Federation of Education in the Region assures in his letter that “the management of those who intend to implement a ‘school check’ as a star measure can only seek the permanence of the public school as a container for students under minimal conditions and of teachers oriented to keeping a public service alive without the capacity to face the real needs of the population they serve.

Thus, he emphasizes that «providing Murcian society with a public school capable of promoting truly qualified future professionals to ensure the development of the Region is incompatible with the scant interest shown when appointing a competent person in the difficult management of the Ministry of Education, of enormous political and social importance ». “Those who have already shown genuine contempt for public education and for the future of our students cannot assume this responsibility.”

Similarly, Tornel insists that from CC OO «we do not forget the permanence of the cuts that the public school supports for ten years in our Region. Since then we have heard about the economic recovery of our Region and the spectacular development in comparison with other territories of the State, without this having meant the reversal of a single of the measures applied to the public educational service ».

«We remind you of the high ratios still in force, the teaching workload, the abandonment of compensatory education, the privatization of vocational training, the diversion of public funds to non-compulsory education taught in private subsidized centers or the lack of an infrastructure plan to meet the needs of our group of public educational centers.

In Tornel’s opinion, “no less serious is the progressive neglect and contempt for collective bargaining, reduced to a minimum, proof of a mood alien to understanding with the legitimate representatives of the teaching staff. The constant diversion of public resources to private companies in the education sector only produces unequal and unfair treatment towards those of us who maintain with our taxes not only the public school, but also private privileges ».

This “similar looting” entails, in his opinion, “an uncertain future towards the working conditions of the teaching staff of public centers, usually subjected to the mantra of lack of resources, while we see how they are never lacking when it comes to supply the wishes of those who manage the private centers ”.

«Rest assured that our efforts to defend the teaching workers and our option for public schools will not decline due to the many obstacles we encounter. We feel we are committed to responding to those we represent and there will be no perk above that determination, “the letter concludes.