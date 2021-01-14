The CC OO Teaching Federation demanded the cessation of classroom activity for at least one month because the current epidemiological situation “is incompatible with any type of presence in our classrooms.” It considers that the data on the evolution of the pandemic in the Region of Murcia “require that the administration take the decision to suspend classroom activities in schools”.

In his opinion, it is “incomprehensible” that a health situation that has led to the prohibition of social gatherings “is compatible with face-to-face activity in our classrooms.” The regional administration, in his opinion, “must immediately make the decision to temporarily suspend attendance at educational centers.”

CC OO recalls that it has always opted for «safe presence in classrooms compared to the blended model proposed by the Ministry of Education, but warns that the current data on the increase in infections by Covid, together with the ventilation difficulties posed by the arrival of the cold, “they make no presence safe in schools.”

“It is incomprehensible and irresponsible that the administration is persistent in maintaining classroom activity in the face of the current epidemiological situation, thereby putting teaching workers, the school community and Murcian society as a whole at risk,” he said. asserted.

«The Ministry of Education has arrived badly and late to everything related to the pandemic: it did not provide the educational centers with the material and human resources necessary to lower ratios, it opted for a semi-presence that generates more problems than it solves and we continue without an adequate regulation of teaching telework ”, according to the union. CCOO demands that, “for once, with lives at stake, do not be late and the administration does not delay this important decision.”

UGT calls for the temporary closure of centers “with extreme risk”



The Federation of Employees and Employees of the Public Services of UGT (FeSP-UGT) in the Region of Murcia requested this Thursday the Ministry of Education to proceed to temporarily close the schools of the entire Region “with extreme risk”, they reported organization sources in a statement. «The complicated general situation and, in particular, the one that is being experienced in educational centers, with a significant increase in positive students due to Covid-19 at the beginning of the term, is reason enough for the necessary actions and measures to be carried out that improve the working conditions and health of the educational community ”, stressed the union.

Thus, FeSP-UGT proposed the implementation of financial aid “more accessible and less restrictive” to promote family conciliation during this period, while urging Education to assess the convenience of opting for online classes, optionally, in training cycles in which most of the students are of legal age. He also urged the Ministry to take into account vulnerable or at-risk personnel, and allow the teaching of online classes, as well as to reconsider “lower even more” the ratios in order to reduce the exposure in each group when the high incidence, and until the end of the course.

The head of Public Education of FeSP-UGT in the Region, Toñi del Vas, assured that her union is “very aware of the benefits of face-to-face education and would not advocate for the closure of the centers. However, «in the current circumstances, with the high rate of positives, we see that it is a necessary measure, especially when the College of Physicians has demanded a general confinement, and the families and even President López Miras have raised it today as a possibility. At UGT we believe that health and safety is above all else ”, he concluded.