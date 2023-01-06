Comisiones Obreras and UGT warned yesterday in a joint statement that cutting the Tajo-Segura Transfer will cause “serious and irreparable damage to activity and employment in the Region and, consequently, to the Murcian economy and society.” Santiago Navarro Meseguer and Antonio Jiménez Sánchez, general secretaries of CC OO and UGT respectively, assured that the desalination alternative, “both in quantity of water and in price, is not affordable or allows the sustainability of agricultural activity.” They considered the Transfer “essential”, given the impact that the increase in the ecological flows of the Tagus that the central government plans to approve would cause.

Adhesions to the concentration called for the 11th in front of the headquarters of the Ministry for Ecological Transition are increasing among the irrigation communities of the Region of Murcia, Alicante and Almería, as well as the entities that make up the Círculo por el Agua.

The leaders of CC OO and UGT stressed that the Ministry with competences in the matter also includes those of the Demographic Challenge, for which they recall that “the serious problem of depopulation suffered by the rural areas of our country is a direct consequence of the few job prospects , professionals and with reduced quality of life in terms of the provision of services received by citizens”.

The Federation of Cooperatives asks its associates to support the agricultural strike and flock to Madrid



For this reason, they consider that limiting the transferred water will cause the “abandonment of agricultural activity and a greater depopulation of rural areas.” “Tajo water is essential for the Region and, furthermore, perfectly compatible with the development of environmentally sustainable agriculture.” They urge Vice President Teresa Ribera and the Council of Ministers to “respect, as a lesser evil”, the documents endorsed by the National Water Council that condition the increase in ecological flows to the good condition of the water masses from 2026.

The Governing Council of the Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives of Murcia (Fecoam), for its part, proposed to its associates to second the agricultural strike called for next Wednesday. Fecoam encouraged all professionals in the Levante field to support this concentration “with all our might”, to jointly claim the implementation of “effective measures to guarantee water for irrigation and alleviate the extremely negative consequences that we are suffering”. .

The Community of Irrigators of Lorca summoned yesterday to the representatives of cooperatives, seedbeds and alhóndigas to ask them for a massive participation of partners and agricultural workers in the protest before the Ministry. “You think that trips to Madrid are useless, but this will possibly be the last trip we can make” if the Council of Ministers ratifies the Tagus basin plan. “The Transfer is vital,” said President Juan Marín, who confirmed that the restrictions that the Irrigation Community began to apply in December of 300 cubic meters per hectare “are not enough to keep crops going” and to supply fruits and vegetables to its Spanish and European clients.

Buses from Lorca and Pulpi



He acknowledged that some producers are already cutting their production and that they “save the water” for the harvests of the coming months, although he assured that crop planning is being very complex due to the uncertainty of the lack of water. The desalination alternative is not a solution for Lorca irrigators, who only receive water from the Águilas plant. That is why he asked the entire sector to mobilize, to support the agricultural strike and to flock to Madrid. The Community of Irrigators will not supply water on the 10th and 11th to encourage farmers to participate in the concentration and the cooperatives will remain closed to facilitate these trips to the capital of Spain. The buses will leave at 4 in the morning from the Huerto de la Rueda and other points. The Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Lorca joined the rally and invited the participation of the entire society.

The mayor of Pulpí, Juan Pedro García, has called on the residents to participate in the protest and will set up buses to go to Madrid.