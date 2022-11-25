Demonstration on 25-N for the eradication of violence against women, last year in Murcia. / N. GARCIA / AGM

THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, November 25, 2022, 03:30



CC OO and UGT denounced yesterday the non-compliance of the Regional Pact against Gender Violence by the Community. «It is not true that it has been fulfilled in its entirety, as stated by the regional government. Not a single report has been submitted to the Commission against discrimination and gender violence of the Regional Assembly, affective-sexual education in the classroom has not been guaranteed, campaigns to prevent gender violence have not reached more than 1,000 students from the Region”, the CCOO Women’s Secretary, Ana Mellado, and the UGT Equality Secretary, Ana Belén Barqueros, said at a joint press conference. In the same way, they recalled that “the figure of the teacher or the teacher responsible for equality and against gender violence has not been created in educational centers to promote an educational plan for the center.”

Franco’s appearance



The Ministry of Social Policy recalled, for its part, that its manager, Isabel Franco, will appear soon in the Regional Assembly, at her own request, to offer a balance regarding said pact and detail its level of execution. “It is practically fulfilled,” she insisted, she said, stressing “the consolidation of the budget of the agreement at 430,000 euros.”

demonstrations

7:00 p.m. In Murcia, from the Plaza de la Fuensanta. In Cartagena, from the Plaza de España.

Act for the deceased

On the Alfonso X promenade in Murcia, at 5:00 p.m., there will be a ‘performance’ to remember those murdered in 2022 in Spain.

Concentration

At 7:00 p.m. on the Malecón, convened by the RadFem Murcia collective.

Colombine, the platform for women journalists in the Region, demanded that “gender violence should not be used as a weapon to be thrown between some political parties and others to get votes”, and requested more awareness, resources and investments to eradicate this scourge.