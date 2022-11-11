UGT and CC OO announce that, “after an approach by the hotel management, the concentration that was going to be held this Friday afternoon in front of the Alter Ego premises and the San Esteban Palace is called off.” The unions hope that “next week an agreement will be reached regarding the terms of improvement of the Hospitality Agreement after 14 years of paralysis and numerous conflicts at the negotiating table.”

CC OO and UGT will meet, once again, with HoyTú and Hostecar, but they warn that “in case of not advancing in the negotiations and signing, finally, the agreement of the hotel sector, there is already a date for the next mobilization, which would be next Friday the 18th, at 5:00 p.m., at the door of the Los Habaneros hotel in Cartagena».