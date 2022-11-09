THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 3:45 p.m.



CC OO and UGT denounce that next Friday the 11th in the Region of Murcia “the mobilizations will be resumed due to the lack of empathy and social commitment of the HoyTú and Hostecar employers towards the people who earn the least in the hospitality sector.” The unions remember that the Community is the Spanish autonomy that has the lowest wages because it is an agreement that has not been renewed for 14 years.

UGT and CC OO say “they do not understand the delay in the signing of the hotel agreement, which makes the situation of workers in the sector in the region unsustainable while, in the rest of the country, this year agreements and agreements with wage increases were signed in cities as diverse as Cantabria, Almería, Soria, Lugo, Seville, Alicante, Huelva, Castellón, Zamora, Orense, Navarra, Zaragoza, Balearic Islands, Coruña, Cáceres, Jaén, or Valladolid.

“The last meeting of the hospitality agreement took place on November 4. At that negotiating table, seeing that the blockade was tight, CC OO and UGT proposed to the employer to submit the process to arbitration, but HoyTú, once again, refused, “they point out.

The unions recall that «the staff of the hospitality industry in the Region of Murcia currently earn an average of 14,000 euros per year and that with the growing inflation the mistreatment and economic pressure to which the employers submit to the more than 40,000 is unacceptable. workers affected by this agreement.

In response to this situation, CC OO and UGT are going to initiate “a series of mobilizations in which they will call on society in general to attend.” The first of them will be this Friday, November 11, at the door of the Alter Ego local, at 5:00 p.m.