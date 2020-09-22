The Supreme Court has asked the UGC and CBSE to form a coordination among themselves and decide on the results of the compartment exam and the new academic session. The Supreme Court has suggested to CBSE to declare the result of the compartment exam as soon as possible and has asked the UGC to ensure that students are admitted under this special circumstances.A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice AM Khanwilkar has asked the UGC to think about the future of the two lakh students who are joining the compartment exam. The court said that the number of two lakh students is not small. The Supreme Court said that if the CBSE declares the exam results in October, the UGC may complete the admission process in early November.

The compartment exam will end on the 29th of this month.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha appeared on behalf of the student during the hearing in the case and said that the compartment exam will end on the 29th of this month and in such a case if the admission process is over, then the student will not be able to enroll in the current academic session and their The future will be affected. During the hearing, the UGC said that the educational calendar was being prepared and finalized, it could be published anytime, adding that the admission process would be completed in late October.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court issued the said instruction. During the hearing of the case, CBSE said that the investigation of the arbitration is going on at 16 centers and the result will take four weeks. The Supreme Court said that there is a question of the future of two lakh students. The court has asked CBSE to tell how long the results can be declared and to declare the results as soon as possible. The Supreme Court has asked the UGC not to release its educational calendar until 24 September.