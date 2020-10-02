The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started an orientation course on Non-Violent Communication on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

CBSE issued a notification stating that this course is being started in collaboration with Gandhi Smriti Darshan Samiti. No registration fees / course fees will be charged for this course.

According to the CBSE notification, non-violent dialogue based on Gandhian values ​​is a powerful tool for effective communication.

CBSE has released a link for online registration for this course. There is a separate link for registration of teachers and school principals while there is a separate link for registration of students. Those interested in this course can get themselves registered.

Online links of study material will be made available to students / teachers who have registered for the course from 10 October. Along with this, webinars will also be conducted through live streaming.

CBSE has appealed to all students and teachers to register for this course.