Schools still remain under detention under rescue from Corona. Although children are being taught in schools through online medium. In view of the loss of children’s education, in July, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a 30 percent reduction in the curriculum. Accordingly, CBSE has released a sample question paper with the remaining 70 per cent syllabus for the 10th and 12th board exams. Students can now go to the official website of CBSE cbseacademic.nic.in and download sample papers of all the subjects of class 10, 12.

Get sample papers of CBSE class 10, 12 here

CBSE Class X Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2020-21

CBSE Class XII Sample Question Paper & Marking Scheme for Exam 2020-21

Capacity based questions will be asked for the first time in the 12th

CBSE has made significant changes in the sample question paper released for the board examination. Under which, for the first time during the 12th Weeboard Examination, students will be asked competency based questions. The number of these questions in the question paper will be 10 percent of the total asked questions. So there is an increase in the number of ability based questions this time in the 10th board exam. Under which, about 20 percent of the questions in the question paper will be capacity based.

Last time the number of such questions was 10 percent. According to information received from CBSE, these changes have been made only for the upcoming board exams. Students appearing in the board examination can start their preparation by looking at this sample question paper.