The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Mathematics Workbook for students studying in 7th to 10th standard in affiliated schools. It has been prepared keeping in mind the needs and troubles of the students who continue to study from home during the current school closure.

CBSE has clarified that this Mathematics workbook will help students develop critical thinking as well as their ability to solve problems related to life situation and develop skills. CBSE has named it Mathematics Literacy: Practice Book for Students.

Mathematics is not going to be a tough subject, if the learning is made fun! Wondering how?

Take up this course on #DIKSHA named ‘Joyful Mathematics’

Students will be able to solve questions without help

CBSE says the math workbook has been prepared in a special way. It has been kept in mind that any student will be able to solve the complexities and problems of mathematics without the help of teachers or parents. This workbook has been officially released by the Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday from its social media handle. Also, the ministry has said that students can download this work book from the CBSE website as well as from the deeksha platform.